VIDEO: Sherri Shepherd Celebrates Halloween With Cynthia Bailey & Countess Luann on SHERRI

SHERRI kicks off the week with "Sherri's Halloween Gala!" During this special Halloween episode, Sherri and her guests are inspired by the series "Bridgerton" but with a twist - they are ALL vampires.

Sherri made quite the entrance by dancing in costume. Plus, Bravo personalities, Luann de Lesseps and Cynthia Bailey joined Sherri and spilled all the Bravo tea. Luann discussed Bravocon and the new Real Housewives of New York cast being revealed, saying she "felt like Andy had been cheating on us."

Cynthia Bailey weighed in on the new season of THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA and divulged if she'll make a comeback on the franchise. Cynthia said, "...after being at Bravocon all weekend long last weekend I got the bug back again. I'm never going to say never. But the fans just gave me so much love and you know what, I was like "I think I really miss this. So we'll see, maybe soon."

Luann de Lesseps and Cynthia Bailey did an apple bobbing contest against each other - find out who won!

The Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show host, comedian, actor, and best-selling author Sherri Shepherd brings her inimitable, authentic and comedic perspective to daytime with her own nationally-syndicated talk show, SHERRI.

Sherri's warm, relatable and engaging personality will shine through as she offers her comedic take on the day's entertainment news, pop culture, and trending topics with the daytime audience. As America's favorite girl next door, her comedy-driven show will feature celebrity interviews, informative experts, moments of inspiration and amazing everyday people to create an hour of entertainment escapism.

Taped live in New York City in front of a live studio audience, SHERRI is produced and distributed by Debmar-Mercury and has been cleared in 98% of the U.S.

Watch Sherri's entrance:

Luann de Lessepps discusses the RHONY reboot:

Cynthia Bailey teases an RHOA comeback:

Luann de Lessepps and Cynthia Bailey bob for apples:

Photo & video credit: SHERRI/Debmar-Mercury, Photo by Andrew Werner