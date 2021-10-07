VIDEO: Selena Gomez Returns for HBO's SELENA + CHEF Season 3 Trailer

The Max Original cooking show Selena + Chef, starring Selena Gomez, returns Thursday, October 28 for its third season on HBO Max.

Selena + Chef is back with more chefs from around the world, more great recipes, more friends and family around the table and more surprises that are taking the joy in learning to cook to the next level. This season also embraces fun (Covid-safe) group recipes for game nights, brunches, birthdays, holidays and more. Like in its first two seasons, each chef will highlight a different charity each episode. To date, the series has raised $360,000 for 23 nonprofit organizations.

Season 3 Featured Chefs: Aarón Sánchez, Ayesha Curry, Esther Choi, Fabio Viviani, Gabe Kennedy, Jamie Oliver, Kwame Onwuachi, Padma Lakshmi, Richard Blais, and Sophia Roe.

Executive produced by Selena Gomez for July Moon Productions, along with executive producers Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman on behalf of Industrial Media's The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), showrunner Leah Hariton, and Melissa Stokes.

Watch the trailer here: