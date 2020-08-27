VIDEO: See the Trailer for INFIDEL Starring Jim Caviezel

Infidel opens nationwide in over 1500 screens on September 18 with normal ancillary windows.





Written, produced, and directed by Cyrus Nowrasteh (The Stoning Of Soraya M, The Young Messiah) Infidel is a Middle Eastern political thriller starring Jim Caviezel (Person Of Interest, The Passion), Claudia Karvan (True History Of The Kelly Gang, Love My Way) , Hal Ozsan (What Would Diplo Do?, The Blacklist) and Stelio Savante (Running For Grace, Where The Road Runs Out). Infidel opens nationwide in over 1500 screens on Sept 18th with normal ancillary windows.

Set in the Middle East, Infidel follows an American kidnapped while attending a conference in Cairo, who ends up in prison in Iran on spying charges. After his own government turns its back on him, his wife goes to Iran, determined to get him out.

Inspired by true events, the film was shot on location in the Middle East, and is brought to the screen by Cloudburst Entertainment and D'Souza Media in association with New Path Pictures.





