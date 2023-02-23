Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Rita Wilson & Young Dylan Gilmer Come to THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays.

Feb. 23, 2023  

Actress, producer, and singer Rita Wilson makes an appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," airing Thursday, February 23.

Rita fondly discusses her acting career spanning over 50 years and reminisces about her first role at the age of 15 on "The Brady Bunch."

The two chat about Rita's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and how it's located in the same neighborhood where she grew up. Then, Rita admiringly tells the story of her immigrant father, who fought impossible odds and escaped a labor camp in communist Bulgaria to pursue his dream of living in America.

The award-winning actress opens up about discovering that she had a late half-brother born the same day as her son and her nephew. Plus, the "A Man Called Otto" producer hilariously recalls her first time attending the Oscars and how she had to recruit her now husband, Tom Hanks, for help during a bathroom pit stop at a Mexican restaurant.

Later in the show, up-and-coming actor Young Dylan joins Jennifer and talks about going viral at a young age and how he didn't know what it meant. Dylan also freestyles on the spot, ending it by congratulating Jennifer on the Season 2 renewal of "The Jennifer Hudson Show." Finally, Dylan talks about how Tyler Perry surprised him with his own show, "Tyler Perry's Young Dylan," and how he is a co-host on "The Kids Tonight Show," produced by Jimmy Fallon, where he truly gets to be a kid.

This week wraps with the multi-hyphenate Larry Wilmore. Next week kicks off with the hilarious Joel McHale, Grammy Award-winner DJ Khaled, and comedian Jo Koy, followed by the legendary Ernie Hudson, and "American Idol" alum Paula Abdul.

"The Jennifer Hudson Show" airs weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.

Rita Wilson's Oscars Dress Led to Awkward Bathroom Pit Stop with Tom Hanks:

Young Dylan Wows Jennifer Hudson with Freestyle Rap:



