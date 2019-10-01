VIDEO: Rami Malek Discusses The Final Season Of MR. ROBOT on TODAY

Oscar-winner Rami Malek sat down with TODAY's Hoda Kotb to discusses his fourth and final season playing Elliot Alderson in USA Network's "Mr. Robot." When speaking about his time playing the role, Malek said, "a part of (Elliot's) resilience has found its way to me."

Watch the interview below!

