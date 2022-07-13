Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Prime Video Shares UNTRAPPED Lil Baby Documentary Trailer

The new documentary will stream on Prime Video August 26.

Jul. 13, 2022  

The feature-length documentary made its world premiere at the Tribeca Festival last month and was followed by a performance from Lil Baby.

Grammy-winning rapper Lil Baby has been one of the world's most impactful artists since his first release in 2017. Untrapped tells his story, and details his meteoric rise to become the most dominant name in the rap game.

While still a teenager, Baby-known to friends and family as Dominique Armani Jones-was one of the most notorious figures in the streets of West Atlanta, before he was arrested and sent to prison. After his release in 2016, he faced a hard choice: Return to the FAST MONEY of the streets, or take a chance that his charisma and untested talent could bring him success as a rapper.

In 2020, his second album, My Turn, was the year's top seller across all genres of music. Today, Lil Baby is a devoted father to his two young boys and a powerful voice in the fight for racial justice and police reform. Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby chronicles the astonishing rise of a singular artist and activist, and explores the systemic oppression that keeps far too many people of color from participating in the American Dream.

"I'm blessed to be able to tell my story and have people care to hear it," said Dominique "Lil Baby" Jones. "This film is a real look into my journey, and if it inspires even one person to believe that they can get through hard stuff and dare to follow a dream, then it was worth every penny spent and hour worked. My story is many people's story and I'm excited to share it."

"This project has been in the works for several years now, during some of the most difficult times our country has faced," said director Karam Gill. "I couldn't be prouder of the entire filmmaking team and the continued collaboration between Quality Films and MGX Creative to create another meaningful project that sheds light on larger societal issues. Lil Baby is someone who truly defied the odds, and I hope his story can bring positivity into our world."

"With this documentary we got to highlight the obstacles and all the deep work that had to happen to get to where Lil Baby is now," said producer Pierre "P" Thomas. "This raw footage is a powerful way to see that, and to see the negatives that were turned to positives. People will be beyond inspired."

"Baby, like so many in this country, went through so many obstacles that could have thrown him into many bad places in life. To watch him come through to such a positive side is essential for people to see," said producer Kevin "Coach K" Lee. "This documentary has the ability to change lives if viewers can believe just like he did."

Watch the new trailer here:

