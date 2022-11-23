VIDEO: Peacock & Telemundo Release WHO KILLED JENNI RIVERA? Trailer

An exploration of the mysterious death of Latin superstar Jenni Rivera through intimate footage and interviews, delving into the potential causes and mysteries of her horrific 2012 plane crash.

WHO KILLED JENNI RIVERA? premieres on Peacock Tuesday, December 6 with all three episodes available at launch.

A celebration of the life and an exploration of the mysterious death of award-winning Latin superstar Jenni Rivera.

Through intimate footage and interviews delving into the still undetermined causes of the horrific 2012 crash of her plane outside Monterrey, Mexico, it provides an in-depth look at the real story and continuing questions behind the accident and events leading up to it.

Watch the new music video here: