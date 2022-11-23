VIDEO: Peacock & Telemundo Release WHO KILLED JENNI RIVERA? Trailer
WHO KILLED JENNI RIVERA? premieres on Peacock Tuesday, December 6.
An exploration of the mysterious death of Latin superstar Jenni Rivera through intimate footage and interviews, delving into the potential causes and mysteries of her horrific 2012 plane crash.
WHO KILLED JENNI RIVERA? premieres on Peacock Tuesday, December 6 with all three episodes available at launch.
A celebration of the life and an exploration of the mysterious death of award-winning Latin superstar Jenni Rivera.
Through intimate footage and interviews delving into the still undetermined causes of the horrific 2012 crash of her plane outside Monterrey, Mexico, it provides an in-depth look at the real story and continuing questions behind the accident and events leading up to it.
Watch the new music video here:
Related Stories View More TV Stories
From This Author - Michael Major
Harriet Chung Releases New Single 'Old Montreal'
November 22, 2022
Singer, actress, and dancer/choreographer Harriet Chung was born in Hong Kong, but currently makes Toronto her home. Praised for her performances in productions of The Phantom of the Opera, Cats, The King and I, and Golden Lotus, she has also worked with students across the globe with her school, Harriet Chung Performing Arts.
TOP GUN: MAVERICK to Stream on Paramount+ Next Month
November 22, 2022
Produced by Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films, TOP GUN: MAVERICK stars Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, Greg Tarzan Davis with Ed Harris and Val Kilmer.
LIVE WITH KELLY & RYAN Scores Its Most-Watched Week Since May
November 22, 2022
“Live” outdelivered runner-up “Dr. Phil” by 23% in Households (1.6 rating vs. 1.3 rating) by 26% with Total Viewers (2.313 million vs. 1.840 million) and by 50% among Women 25-54 (0.6 rating vs. 0.4 rating). In fact, “Live with Kelly and Ryan” has ranked as the No. 1 syndicated talk show in Households for 25 weeks (including 8 weeks of ties).
Anne Burrell & Darnell Ferguson to Host WORST COOKS IN AMERICA: VIRAL SENSATIONS on Food Network
November 22, 2022
Anne Burrell, joined for the first time by Darnell Ferguson, lead culinary boot camp, where they take on the kitchen chaos of these trending competitors IRL. From a paleontologist TikToker and pop culture trendsetters to the Louisiana woman who went viral after using Gorilla Glue in her hair, the cast is filled with larger-than-life personalities
deadmau5 Announces Partnership with CoCo Vodka
November 22, 2022
World-renowned electronic music artist and entrepreneur deadmau5 (Joel Zimmerman) has announced he has partnered with CoCo Vodka™, The Original Hard Coconut Water™, for his first ever liquor endorsement. In the coming weeks fans will have the opportunity to purchase cans at various deadmau5 events.
November 22, 2022
Singer, actress, and dancer/choreographer Harriet Chung was born in Hong Kong, but currently makes Toronto her home. Praised for her performances in productions of The Phantom of the Opera, Cats, The King and I, and Golden Lotus, she has also worked with students across the globe with her school, Harriet Chung Performing Arts.
TOP GUN: MAVERICK to Stream on Paramount+ Next Month
November 22, 2022
Produced by Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films, TOP GUN: MAVERICK stars Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, Greg Tarzan Davis with Ed Harris and Val Kilmer.
LIVE WITH KELLY & RYAN Scores Its Most-Watched Week Since May
November 22, 2022
“Live” outdelivered runner-up “Dr. Phil” by 23% in Households (1.6 rating vs. 1.3 rating) by 26% with Total Viewers (2.313 million vs. 1.840 million) and by 50% among Women 25-54 (0.6 rating vs. 0.4 rating). In fact, “Live with Kelly and Ryan” has ranked as the No. 1 syndicated talk show in Households for 25 weeks (including 8 weeks of ties).
Anne Burrell & Darnell Ferguson to Host WORST COOKS IN AMERICA: VIRAL SENSATIONS on Food Network
November 22, 2022
Anne Burrell, joined for the first time by Darnell Ferguson, lead culinary boot camp, where they take on the kitchen chaos of these trending competitors IRL. From a paleontologist TikToker and pop culture trendsetters to the Louisiana woman who went viral after using Gorilla Glue in her hair, the cast is filled with larger-than-life personalities
deadmau5 Announces Partnership with CoCo Vodka
November 22, 2022
World-renowned electronic music artist and entrepreneur deadmau5 (Joel Zimmerman) has announced he has partnered with CoCo Vodka™, The Original Hard Coconut Water™, for his first ever liquor endorsement. In the coming weeks fans will have the opportunity to purchase cans at various deadmau5 events.