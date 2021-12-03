VIDEO: Paramount+ Shares YELLOWSTONE Prequel 1883 Trailer

Paramount has released the trailer for 1883. Created by Academy AwardÂ® Nominee Taylor Sheridan, 1883 is the highly anticipated prequel to the EmmyÂ® nominated series "Yellowstone."

Premiering December 19th on Paramount+, the original series stars Academy AwardÂ® nominee legend Sam Elliott, Grammy AwardÂ® Winner Tim McGraw, Grammy AwardÂ® Winner Faith Hill, Academy AwardÂ® winner Billy Bob Thornton, Isabel May and LaMonica Garrett. Paramount Network will air a special simulcast premiere event for 1883 on Sunday, Dec. 19, following a new episode of YELLOWSTONE.

1883 follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America's promised land - Montana.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, 1883 is executive produced by Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David Glasser, Ron Burkle and Bob Yari.

Watch the trailer here: