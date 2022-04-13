VIDEO: Omar Sy & Laurent Lafitte Star in Netflix's THE TAKEDOWN Trailer

Netflix has released the new trailer for The Takedown. The film, which stars Omar Sy, Laurent Lafitte, and Izïa Higelin, will be released on May 6, 2022.

Ousmane Diakité (Omar Sy) and François Monge (Laurent Lafitte) are two cops with very different styles, backgrounds and careers.

The unlikely pair are reunited once again for a new investigation that takes them across France. What seemed to be a simple drug deal turns out to be a high scale criminal case wrapped in danger and unexpected comedy.

The film was directed by Louis Leterrier (Lupin, Now You See Me) and was written by Stéphane Kazandjian.

Watch the new trailer here: