VIDEO: OWN Network Shares READY TO LOVE Season Five Trailer

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network debuts season five of its hit dating series "Ready to Love" Friday, January 28th at 8:00 p.m. EST with a new cast and new rules on the one-hour debut. In 2021, READY TO LOVE was Friday night's #1 original cable series among African-American women (18+). The show is executive produced by Will Packer, Will Packer Media and Lighthearted Entertainment.

Host, Tommy Miles is back following a dynamic Season 4 to help a new group of single men and women find love in the DMV area. The new cast of men and women are looking for love from Maryland, Virginia and the D.C. area. With the shift to online dating apps, swiping right, and DMs, THE JOURNEY to find love has turned into a numbers game. This season, Tommy will guide the singles to find more meaningful and lasting relationships by shifting the focus from quantity to quality, and announcing that there will be only 14 singles to start the journey: seven men and seven women.

Every week, the power shifts between the fellas and the ladies as they decide who just isn't ready to love. But just like the mighty Potomac River, Tommy has twists and turns planned, including surprise blind dates to add NEW SINGLES to the mix. By the end, only the strongest couples will remain to decide whether they are genuinely Ready to Love.

Record-breaking Hollywood producer Will Packer's popular dating series hosted by Thomas "Nephew Tommy" Miles explores the real-life dating interactions of sexy, successful, and grown Black men and Black women in their 30s and 40s who are each looking for lasting love and an authentic relationship. Will Packer Media and Lighthearted Entertainment produce the series.

Watch the new trailer here: