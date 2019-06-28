VIDEO: OUR CARTOON PRESIDENT Responds to Democratic Presidential Primary Debates with Cold Open

The creators of OUR CARTOON PRESIDENT released a new cold open today inspired by this week's first 2020 Democratic debates for the upcoming episode on Sunday, June 30 at 8PM ET/PT on SHOWTIME, including cartoon versions of Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, Beto O'Rourke, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar. In less than 12 following the debates, the episode intro was written, recorded, and animated.

In Sunday's episode, OUR CARTOON PRESIDENT decides to buck his party and reverse climate change to solve his sweating problem while a disheveled Cartoon Bernie Sanders asks Cartoon Mitt Romney to transform him into a polished candidate.

From executive producer Stephen Colbert, Chris Licht and showrunner R.J. Fried, comes this hilarious look into the Trump presidency, animation style. Starring two-dimensional avatars of Donald Trump and his merry band of insiders and family members, this cutting-edge comedy presents the truish adventures of Trump, his confidants and bon vivants. It's a workplace comedy where the office is oval, a character study IN SEARCH OF character, and a timely political send-up of our always-colorful forty-fifth president and his family. Trust us, it's yuge, and you're going to laugh bigly.

OUR CARTOON PRESIDENT is produced by CBS Television Studios. Tim Luecke serves as lead animator and co-executive producer. Matt Lappin serves as consulting producer.

