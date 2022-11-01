VIDEO: Nicole Scherzinger Does Her Britney Spears Impression on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

"The Masked Singer" panelist Nicole Scherzinger makes an appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," airing Tuesday, November 1.

Nicole chats about her first job as a teenager working at Kentucky Kingdom amusement park, where she dressed as the mascot, KING Louie, and hilariously describes falling while performing at a hoedown!

Plus, Jennifer puts Nicole in the hot seat and asks her questions, including the craziest thing that's ever happened to her while performing. Then, DON'T miss Nicole's impression of Britney Spears singing The Pussycat Dolls' hit song "Don't Cha"!

The week continues with comedian Fortune Feimster, gospel singer-songwriter Tasha Cobbs Leonard, "Dancing with the Stars" host Alfonso Ribeiro, and the legendary Chaka Khan.

Nicole Scherzinger on the Downside of Working as a Mascot:

Nicole Scherzinger Does Her Impression of Britney Spears Singing 'Don't Cha':

Photo Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.