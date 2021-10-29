VIDEO: Nicki Minaj Joins REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC Reunion in New Trailer

Bravo has released the trailer for the upcoming four-part Real Housewives of Potomac Reunion. In the trailer, rap superstar Nicki Minaj makes an appearance to host a portion of the episode.

This season, Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Candiace Dillard Bassett, and Dr. Wendy Osefo returned as housewives. New housewife Mia Thornton joined the ladies with a boss mentality and is letting them know that, on her end, respect is earned, not given. Askale Davis also joined as the newest friend of the housewives.

Watch the new trailer here: