VIDEO: Netflix Unveils Geeked Week '22 Trailer

Netflix Geeked, Netflix's home for all things genre entertainment, is back with Geeked Week '22....and it's bigger than ever! The five-day virtual fan event celebrating Netflix's genre series, films, and games returns on Monday, June 6 - Friday, June 10 with tons of your favorites.

Netflix geeks can expect the latest on The Sandman, The Umbrella Academy, Manifest, Stranger Things, The Gray Man, Alice in Borderland, Day Shift, The Sea Beast and for the first time ever we'll be sharing exclusive Netflix games. AND SO MUCH MORE!

Check out GeekedWeek.com for more details.

Watch the new trailer here: