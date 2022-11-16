VIDEO: Netflix Shares Trevor Noah's WISH YOU WOULD Comedy Special Trailer

Emmy and Grammy nominated writer, comedian Trevor Noah returns to Netflix in his new comedy special, I Wish You Would. The special will premiere on November 22.

True to form, Trevor hilariously shares revelations about learning to speak German, modern communication, and his love for curry.

I Wish You Would marks Trevor Noah's third original comedy special on Netflix, including Son of Patricia and Afraid Of The Dark.

The special was filmed at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, CA. The special was directed by David Paul Meyer.

Trevor Noah serves as Executive Producer alongside Bob Bain, Norm Aladjem, Derek Van Pelt and Sanaz Yamin of Day Zero Productions.

Watch the new trailer here: