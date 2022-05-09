VIDEO: Netflix Shares LOVE DEATH + ROBOTS V3 Trailer

A new volyme of Love Death + Robots will debut on Netflix on May 20.

This marks executive producer David Fincher's first foray into animation directing and recent Academy Award Winner and Emmy Winner Alberto Mielgo's return for Volume 3.

Fans can see the best of Volumes 1 & 2 and a sneak peak at Volume 3 of Love, Death + Robots with a Livestream Q&A with David Fincher, Tim Miller and Jennifer Yuh Nelson on May 10th at Alamo Drafthouse theatres across the U.S. Sign up at a location near you here.

Emmy-winning animated anthology Love, Death + Robots returns with a third volume executive produced by Tim Miller (Deadpool, Terminator: Dark Fate) and David Fincher (MINDHUNTER, Mank).

Terror, imagination and beauty combine in nine new episodes which stretch from uncovering an ancient evil to a comedic apocalypse, telling startling short stories of fantasy, horror and science-fiction with trademark wit and visual invention.

Watch the episode list here:

Episode List

Three Robots: Exit Strategies

The first direct sequel in Love, Death + Robots history - from the mind of acclaimed sci-fi novelist John Scalzi. The titular trio of droll droids return to take a whirlwind tour studying post-apocalyptic human survival strategies before mankind was finally snuffed out.

Director: Patrick Osborne

Writer: John Scalzi

Studio: Blow Studio

Bad Travelling

A jable shark-hunting sailing vessel is attacked by a giant crustacean whose size and INTELLIGENCE is matched only by its appetite. Mutiny, betrayal and ventriloquism with a corpse... welcome aboard the animation directing debut of David Fincher.

Director: David Fincher

Writer: Andrew Kevin Walker, based on the short story by Neal Asher

Studio: Blur Studio

The Very Pulse Of The Machine

When an exploratory expedition on the surface of the moon Io ends in disaster, an astronaut must trek to safety dragging the body of her co-pilot while using potentially mind-warping drugs to deal with the pain of her own injuries in this trippy tribute to comic book legend Moebius.

Director: Emily Dean

Writer: Philip Gelatt, from a short story by Michael Swanwick

Studio: Polygon Pictures

Night of the Mini Dead

The apocalypse is conceived - literally - in a graveyard in this biting zombie satire, which starts with some cheeky cemetery sex and accelerates into a walking dead invasion of everywhere - from downtown LA to the Vatican. It's the end of the world as we gnaw it.

Director(s): Robert Bisi, Andy Lyon

Writer: Robert Bisi & Andy Lyon, from a short story by Jeff Fowler & Tim Miller

Studio: BUCK

Kill Team Kill

Young, dumb and full of... blood, lots and lots of blood, a 'roid-raging, adrenaline-fuelled force of US soldiers faces a foe unlike any they have faced before, the result of a CIA experiment that gets really fing Grizzly. From the director of KUNG FU Panda 2.

Director: Jennifer Yuh Nelson

Writer: Philip Gelatt, from a short story by Justin Coates

Studio: Titmouse, Inc.

Swarm

A story of fear, sex and philosophy on the farthest frontier, as two post-human scientists study an apparently mindless insectoid-race. Tim Miller writes and directs the first ever screen adaptation of the work from renowned Cyberpunk author Bruce Sterling.

Director: Tim Miller

Writer: Tim Miller, based on the short story by Bruce Sterling

Studio: Blur Studio

Mason's Rats

You know you have a pest control problem when they start to shoot back. The ratpocalypse comes to Scotland, as a grumpy farmer takes drastic steps to deal with an invasion of hyper-evolved rodents. Exterminator: Judgment Day.

Director: Carlos Stevens

Writer: Joe Abercrombie, based on the short story by Neal Asher

Studio: Axis Studios

In Vaulted Halls Entombed

Deep in the mountains of Afghanistan, a squad of Special Forces soldiers has the dangerous job of recovering a hostage held by terrorists. But the real evil they must confront is an elder god of ancient and terrifying power.

Director: Jerome Chen

Writer: Philip Gelatt, based on a short story by Alan Baxter

Studio: Sony Pictures Imageworks

Jibaro

Fantasy and greed combine in this re-imagining of the traditional folktale of a siren whose song lures men to their doom. But her sorcery fails to work on the deaf knight, Jibaro, and the Golden Woman becomes fascinated by him. Thus begins a deadly dance of two predators.

Director: Alberto Mielgo

Writer: Alberto Mielgo

Studio: Pinkman.tv