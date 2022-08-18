Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Netflix Shares BUY MY HOUSE Series Trailer

The new series will debut on September 2.

Aug. 18, 2022  

Netflix has shared the trailer for Buy My House. The new series will debut on September 2.

Homeowners from across America come to sell their properties, on the spot, to one of four real-estate tycoons including Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman, Corcoran Group CEO Pamela Liebman, NFL Linebacker Brandon Copeland, and investment property magnate Danisha Wrighster.

Incredible and unique homes are up for grabs as the owners share heartfelt backstories and engage in heart pounding negotiations with the tycoons.

The six episode series will include property investors Glenn Kelman, Pamela Liebman, Brandon Copeland and Danisha Wrighster. The series is hosted by Nina Parker.

Watch the new trailer here:

