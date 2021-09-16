VIDEO: Netflix Releases Trailer for New Film FEVER DREAM

Netflix has released the trailer for Fever Dream, a new film out October 13.

A young woman lies dying far from home. A boy sits beside her. She is not his mother. He is not her child. Together, they tell A HAUNTING story of broken souls, an invisible threat, and the power and desperation of family. Based on the internationally critically acclaimed novel by Samanta Schweblin.

Directed by Claudia Llosa, the film stars María Valverde, Dolores Fonzi, Germán Palacios, Guillermo Pfening, Emilio Vodanovich, Guillermina Sorribes, Marcelo Michinaux, and Cristina Banegas.

The film is an official selection from 69th San Sebastian International Film Festival.

Told from a decidedly feminine perspective, this hallucinatory tale explores the interconnected nature of love and fear in motherhood. A woman named Amanda vacations in a sleepy Argentine village with her young daughter Nina. Ever-concerned with her daughter's welfare, Amanda constantly calculates the "rescue distance" needed to protect her child. She soon discovers that things around her are not as they seem. A local boy named David interrogates Amanda, as she struggles to make sense of her surroundings. The beauty of the bucolic countryside is a striking counterpoint to an eerie story of dark forces, powerful emotions, and pervasive dangers

Watch the new video here: