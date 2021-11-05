Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Netflix Releases THE MIND, EXPLAINED Season 2 Trailer

The new season will be released on November 19.

Nov. 5, 2021  

Netflix has released a first look at the second season of The Mind, Explained. The 5-episode season will be released on November 19.

Our minds are capable of great things, but they can also undermine our best intentions. Delve into the science behind creativity, brainwashing and more. The show is produced by Vox and Vox Media Studios.

Watch the new trailer here:

