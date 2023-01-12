Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Netflix Releases MY DAD THE BOUNTY HUNTER Trailer

The series is set to launch on February 9.

Jan. 12, 2023  

Netflix has released the trailer for My Dad the Bounty Hunter. The series is set to launch on February 9.

My Dad the Bounty Hunter is an animated action-comedy series following close-knit siblings Lisa and Sean, who stow away on their dad's latest work trip, hoping to finally get some quality time together.

Little do they know Dad's been keeping a secret from them - he's actually the toughest bounty hunter in the galaxy! Launched into the surprise space adventure of a lifetime, Lisa and Sean discover that their seemingly average dad's job is anything but boring. Dodging dangerous aliens, robots, and laser fights galore, family bonding time becomes much more than they bargained for as they try to help their dad in pursuit of his toughest fugitive yet.

With his kids along for the ride, Dad must show up for them when they need it most - and they'd better make it home before Mom finds out! From Creators and Executive Producers Everett Downing and Patrick Harpin, My Dad the Bounty Hunter is a warp-speed adventure across the constellation of ups, downs and moments in between that shape family life.

The voice cast of the series includes Laz Alonso, Yvonne Orji, Priah Ferguson, Yvette Nicole Brown, JeCobi Swain, Leslie Uggams, Rob Riggle, Jim Rash and Jamie Chung.

Watch the new trailer here:



