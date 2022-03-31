VIDEO: Netflix Debuts Trailer for WHITE HOT Abercrombie & Fitch Documentary

Netflix has released the trailer for White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch. The new documentary is set to debut on April 19.

In the late '90s and early '00s, Abercrombie & Fitch was the first stop for many shoppers on their trip to the mall. Shirtless jocks stood guard at store entrances, selling a potent mix of sex and wholesomeness.

Pulsing dance beats and the brand's fierce scent drew in hordes of young people hoping to buy themselves a seat at the cool kids' table. Led by outspoken CEO Mike Jeffries, A&F cashed in on an "all-American" image and enshrined its clothes as must-haves for the new millenium. But over time, revelations of exclusionary marketing and discriminatory hiring practices began to engulf the white hot brand in scandal.

Featuring interviews with dozens of former employees, executives, and models, White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch unravels the complex history of the iconic brand that influenced an entire generation.

Watch the new trailer here: