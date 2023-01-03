VIDEO: Netflix Debuts PRESSURE COOKER Series Trailer

In this first-ever house reality cooking competition, 11 professional chefs must prove that they have all the qualities it takes to thrive in the real culinary world.

The new series Pressure Cooker is set to debut on Friday, January 6. Watch the new video trailer below!

Locked together inside a fortress of cuisine our group of confident chefs will cook, sleep and coexist with their rivals over a series of weeks. And if that wasn't enough stress, they'll also need strategy to balance impressing their peers while watching their own backs...because in the PRESSURE COOKER there is no panel of judges.

The chefs judge each other. This is a high stakes search for the ultimate chef's chef.

Watch the new video trailer here: