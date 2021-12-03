VIDEO: Netflix Announces TIGER KING: THE DOC ANTLE STORY

Netflix has announced Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story, a new three-part series that will premiere December 10, 2021. Watch the trailer below!

Showman or con man? THE SHOCKING TRUTH behind Doc Antle's eccentric, animal-loving facade finally emerges in these three episodes chronicling his lifelong abuses of power.

A lifelong showman, Doc Antle has built his various careers on theatrics, attracting a slew of admirers along the way. But beneath the eccentric, animal-loving facade lies a predator far more dangerous than his beloved big cats and a man shadier than any of his Tiger KING counterparts. Over three episodes, Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story unpacks the truth about Doc, as witnesses come forward to share their troubling stories of abuse and intimidation that set him at the top of the food chain.

Watch the new trailer rhere: