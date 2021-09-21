VIDEO: National Geographic Shares Trailer for HOT ZONE: ANTHRAX With Daniel Die Kim & Tony Goldwyn

In the wake of 9/11 and on the heels of the 20th anniversary of the deadly attacks, National Geographic revealed the series trailer for the scientific thriller, The Hot Zone: Anthrax. The episodic anthology series, starring Tony Goldwyn and Daniel Dae Kim, will premiere during a three-night event over Thanksgiving weekend, beginning Sunday, Nov. 28, at 9/8c on National Geographic and will stream on Hulu.

The first installment of THE HOT ZONE episodic anthology series, featuring Julianna Margulies, focused on an Ebola outbreak and became the network's most-watched scripted series ever.

In a timely limited series that depicts the plight and eventual triumph over a national threat, The Hot Zone: Anthrax takes place in 2001, when the United States was rocked by another deadly act of terrorism. Letters containing anthrax were sent to unsuspecting victims in Florida, Washington, D.C., and New York. The anonymous assault claimed five lives and caused panic throughout the U.S. Despite many false leads, a team of FBI agents and scientists slowly closed in on a shocking prime suspect.

While many of us can remember the breaking news headlines and widespread fear that arose during the anthrax attacks, there are many layers to this chilling and unbelievable crime story that have not yet been told.

The Hot Zone: Anthrax, inspired by true events, follows parallel stories of Matthew Ryker (Kim) and Dr. Bruce Ivins (Goldwyn). Ryker, an FBI agent with a specialty in microbiology, risks his career to convince his superiors of the unthinkable just three weeks after the 9/11 attacks: The United States is under attack again. Ivins, a brilliant microbiologist who becomes embroiled in THE HUNT to find the 2001 anthrax killer, works closely with the FBI to uncover who is behind the deadly anthrax letters, while his growing instability and paranoia give way to deeper unnerving discoveries.

The cast also features Harry Hamlin, Dawn Olivieri, Ian Coletti, Morgan Kelly, and Vanessa Matsui.

Watch the trailer here: