VIDEO: Maya Rudolph & Andy Samberg Team Up for BAKING IT Trailer from Peacock

Hosted and executive produced by Andy Samberg and Maya Rudolph, all six-episodes of Baking It will be available to stream Thursday, December 2 on Peacock.

Fall in love with Anne "Grandma" Leonhard, Norma "Bubbe" Zager, Sherri "Gigi" Williams and Harriet "Nana" Robin, the real-life baking grandmothers who will be judging the competition and sharing their most honest opinions along the way!

Jonah Nigh and Patrick Herron (spouses), Joelle Hernandez and Jordan Hernandez (twin sisters), Reggie Gonzalez and Cesar Gonzalez (siblings), Sharon Hutko and Mike Hutko (spouses), Stephanie Moikeha and Jessica Washburn (sisters), Steve O'Leary and Tom O'Leary (father + son), Gerard Bogdon and Shawn Curwen (best friends) and Niyati Nakra and Abhi Chhabra (spouses) are the highly-talented contestant duos participating in the competition for a cash prize.

Baking It is a holiday competition series in which eight teams of two talented home bakers join Maya Rudolph and Andy Samberg's winter cabin for a celebration of culinary holiday traditions. Contestant duos will include spouses, siblings, best friends and more, who will work together to create outstanding savory and sweet creations for themed challenges with the hopes of winning a cash prize. Maya and Andy will lead the festivities, also providing comedic and musical commentary on the action. The bakers' holiday treats will be judged by tough critics - four opinionated real-life grandmothers, who happen to be fantastic bakers themselves!

Watch the new trailer here: