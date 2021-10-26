VIDEO: MSNBC Releases Trailer for FOUR SEASONS TOTAL Documentary

MSNBC has released the trailer for Four Seasons Total Documentary, a new look at the viral press conference held by Rudy Guiliani.

Four Seasons Total Documentary tells the definitive story of one of the most viral pop culture moments in recent history - the Four Seasons Total Landscaping Press Conference. With exclusive access to the Four Seasons family, FSTD chronicles the stranger-than-fiction story from inside the company's walls, reveals how agreeing to host the press conference nearly cost them everything and tells the inspiring tale of how they turned near disaster into a quintessential American Dream success story. FSTD also finally answers the question everyone has been asking since November 7, 2020 - What really happened?

Produced by Rashida Jones and Amanda Spain, the documentary premieres on November 7, 2021 at 10:00pm ET MSNBC.

Watch the new trailer here: