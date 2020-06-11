VIDEO: Lenny Kravitz Performs 'Believe' on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Article Pixel Jun. 11, 2020  

On last night's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Lenny Kravitz was a virtual guest, performing his song "Believe."

Watch below!

As of Feb. 17, 2014, "The Tonight Show" returned to its New York origins as "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" made its broadcast debut from Studio 6B in Rockefeller Center. Emmy Award- and Grammy Award-winning comedian Jimmy Fallon brings a high-tempo energy to the storied NBC franchise with his welcoming interview style, love of audience participation, spot-on impersonations and innovative sketches.

VIDEO: Lenny Kravitz Performs 'Believe' on THE TONIGHT SHOW
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More TV Stories


From This Author TV News Desk

  • Starz Renews HIGHTOWN for a Second Season
  • Shamir Debuts the Music Video for 'On My Own'
  • SIMA Releases New Single 'Runaways'
  • VIDEO: Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams Star in the EUROVISION SONG CONTEST Trailer