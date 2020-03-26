VIDEO: Kim Basinger Hits the Trail on HIKING WITH KEVIN

Check out the latest episode of SNL legend Kevin Nealon's hit digital series "Hiking with Kevin." This week actress and former fashion model Kim Basinger discusses how teaching daughter Ireland Baldwin stand up for herself from a young age backfired.

"I think Ireland is one of the most compassionate girls I've ever met... I think I drilled it into her head when she was a little girl. I used to bend down and literally look at her, and as you know she's tall, so when she was tiny I bent down and said, 'just speak from your heart and stand up for yourself, stand up.' I think I do too good a job. When she rambles on on Instagram I think, 'what have I done?!'"

The two also discuss her love of the Performing Animals Welfare Society and how daughter Ireland basically grew up on the sanctuary, why she would go naked if it would save an animal, and more.





