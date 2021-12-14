VIDEO: Kevin James & Taylor Lautner In Netflix's HOME TEAM Trailer

Netflix has announced that the new film Home Team will be released on January 28, 2022.

The series stars Kevin James, Taylor Lautner, Rob Schneider, Jackie Sandler, Gary Valentine, Tait Blum, Maxwell Simkins, Jacob Perez, Bryant Tardy, Manny Magnus, Liam Kyle, Christopher Farrar, Merek Mastrov, Isaiah Mustafa, Christopher Titone, Ashley D. Kelley, Lavell Crawford, Allen Covert, Anthony L. Fernandez, and Jared Sandler.

Two years after a SUPER BOWL win when NFL head coach Sean Payton is suspended, he goes back to his hometown and finds himself reconnecting with his 12 year old son by coaching his Pop Warner football team.

Watch the new trailer here: