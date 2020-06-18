VIDEO: Kamala Harris Would Be 'Honored' to Be Biden's Vice President

Senator Kamala Harris was a guest on Wednesday's episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert! During the interview, the Senator from California declined to speculate as to whether she'll be offered the Vice President slot on Joe Biden's presidential ticket, but she indicates she would accept if asked, saying she'd be "honored" to be his running mate.

Senator Harris also discusses the current protests in our nation against police brutality, and she said not to expect much real police reform from President Trump's executive order or the Senate GOP's bill, but she believes the bill she and Senator Booker are sponsoring will bring substantive changes to law enforcement.

Harris also spoke about joining protesters in Washington, D.C. recently. She shares that she is following the movement closely enough to understand that this push for equal justice is not going to stop, even after Election Day.

Watch the interview below!

