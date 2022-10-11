VIDEO: K-Pop Superstars NCT 127, Kevin McKidd & 'Ghost Brothers' Stop By THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

Global K-Pop phenomenon NCT 127 makes an appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," airing Tuesday, October 11, along with an audience filled with their fans. The superstars chats with Jennifer about their new song, "2 Baddies," off their latest album, "2 Baddies - The 4th Album," and teach Jennifer some dance moves! DON'T miss their show-stopping performance of their title track.

Then, Jennifer is joined by "Grey's Anatomy" veteran Kevin McKidd, who talks about having two kids in college and two kids in diapers and how it's different the second time around. He also shares the superstitious reason why he hasn't decorated his "Grey's Anatomy" trailer after 14 years of being on the show.

Plus, to kick off spooky season, "Ghost Brothers" Dalen Spratt, Juwan Mass, and Marcus Harvey stop by to chat with Jennifer about being television's first and only Black paranormal investigation team. Jennifer also shares her first-hand experience seeing ghosts! Tune in to watch THE TALK show host and the discovery+ stars search for paranormal activity on the legendary Warner Bros. Studio lot.

The week continues with the multi-talented Taye Diggs, four-time Emmy nominated actress Laverne Cox, singer-songwriter Jacob Collier, and "Love is Blind" hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

"The Jennifer Hudson Show" airs weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.

NCT 127 Teach Jennifer Hudson the '2 Baddies' Dance:

NCT 127 Perform '2 Baddies' on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show:'

'Grey's Anatomy' Star Kevin McKidd on Raising Four Kids and Why He Won't Decorate His Trailer:

Jennifer Hudson Talks Paranormal Experiences with the 'Ghost Brothers:'

Photo Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.