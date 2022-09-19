Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Jonas Odenheimer Uploads First Teaser for Crypto-Horror NFT Starring Najarra Townsend

The new teaser is now available on YouTube.

Register for TV News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 19, 2022  

Writer/director Jonas Odenheimer (Classroom 6) has unveiled the first teaser for his crypto chiller NFT, starring Najarra Townsend (The Stylist, Dementia: Part II).

NFT also stars David Wayman (The Ledge), Mariah Nonnemacher (Terminator: Dark Fate), Durassie Kiangangu, Amelie Edwards, Nobuse Jnr, Jasmine Clark and Charlie Rich. In addition to writing the script, Odenheimer produced through his Old Jim Productions shingle.

NFT follows a group of crypto-savvy millennials trying to escape their 9-5s by flipping NFTs as a side hustle. After buying into a supposedly 'cursed' NFT collection, they begin experiencing mysterious occurrences and will now have to fight for their lives.

Watch the new teaser here:

Regional Awards

Related Stories View More TV Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Interview: Renée Fleming Discusses Bringing Opera to IMAX in CITIES THAT SING: PARIS FilmInterview: Renée Fleming Discusses Bringing Opera to IMAX in CITIES THAT SING: PARIS Film
September 18, 2022

This groundbreaking cinematic event features a performance by Fleming at the historic Théâtre du Châtelet, where she is joined on stage by world-renowned tenor Piotr Beczala and featured performers Axelle Fanyo and Alexandre Duhamel as they perform opera selections with connections to Paris.
Disney+ Shares PINOCCHIO Original Motion Picture SoundtrackDisney+ Shares PINOCCHIO Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
September 16, 2022

Featuring “When You Wish Upon a Star,” “I’ve Got No Strings” and “Hi Diddle Dee Dee” (“The Actor’s Life”)—the filmmakers included additional songs in their live action version. Oscar nominees Alan Silvestri, who composed the film’s background score and has teamed with Zemeckis on 19 films, and Glen Ballard collaborated on the new original songs.
Chymes Releases New Single 'See You In Hell'Chymes Releases New Single 'See You In Hell'
September 16, 2022

With an ever-growing fan base across the globe following a tweet from BTS star Jungkook, Chymes has been streamed over 30 million times across Apple and Spotify. Her previous releases 'Black Hole Friend' and 'Karma' have featured in numerous Spotify editorial playlists including “SALT” and “New Pop Revolution.”
VIDEO: Watch Cynthia Erivo Perform 'When You Wish Upon A Star' in PINOCCHIOVIDEO: Watch Cynthia Erivo Perform 'When You Wish Upon A Star' in PINOCCHIO
September 16, 2022

Disney+ has shared a clip of Cynthia Erivo performing 'When You Wish Upon a Star' in the new live action film adaption of Pinocchio. The new film also features Tom Hanks, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Keegan-Michael Key, and more. Watch the new video clip and listen to the complete track on the film's soundtrack now!
VIDEO: Taylor Swift Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at 'Midnights' AlbumVIDEO: Taylor Swift Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at 'Midnights' Album
September 16, 2022

Taylor Swift took to Instagram to share a behind the scenes look at the making of her upcoming eleventh studio album, 'Midnights.' The new Instagram Reel shows Swift at the piano, in the recording booth, picking out vinyl variants, and working with producer Jack Antonoff on the new album. Watch the new video now!