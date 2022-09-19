VIDEO: Jonas Odenheimer Uploads First Teaser for Crypto-Horror NFT Starring Najarra Townsend

Writer/director Jonas Odenheimer (Classroom 6) has unveiled the first teaser for his crypto chiller NFT, starring Najarra Townsend (The Stylist, Dementia: Part II).

NFT also stars David Wayman (The Ledge), Mariah Nonnemacher (Terminator: Dark Fate), Durassie Kiangangu, Amelie Edwards, Nobuse Jnr, Jasmine Clark and Charlie Rich. In addition to writing the script, Odenheimer produced through his Old Jim Productions shingle.

NFT follows a group of crypto-savvy millennials trying to escape their 9-5s by flipping NFTs as a side hustle. After buying into a supposedly 'cursed' NFT collection, they begin experiencing mysterious occurrences and will now have to fight for their lives.

Watch the new teaser here: