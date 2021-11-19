VIDEO: Jonas Brothers Get Roasted in New Netflix Special Promo

Netflix has released a new clip from The Jonas Brothers Family Roast, hosted by Kenan Thompson. Guest appearances include Pete Davidson, Niall Horan, Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, John Legend, Lilly Singh, Jack Whitehall and more.

Jonas Brothers Family Roast is a ONE OF A KIND comedy special of epic proportions that celebrates the universal truth that no one can get under your skin quite like your own family. You'll see the multi-platinum global superstars the Jonas Brothers like you've never seen them before through sketches, songs, games, and special guests - all to give them a roasting they'll never forget. Jonas Brothers Family Roast premieres globally only on Netflix on November 23, 2021.

Watch the new clip here: