VIDEO: Joel McHale & Jennifer Hudson Meet Wildlife Learning Center Animals on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

The multi-talented Joel McHale celebrates being the first guest to be on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" twice, airing Monday, February 27.

Joel shares his excitement over reuniting with his cast for the "Community" movie and how they were able to see each other over Zoom during the pandemic for a non-profit table read.

Then, the "Animal Control" actor chats with Jennifer about his new series and the sweet pets his family has at home. Plus, Joel joins Jennifer with the staff from the Wildlife Learning Center where they get themselves into a slithering surprise!

The week continues with Grammy Award-winner DJ Khaled, and comedian Jo Koy, followed by the legendary Ernie Hudson, and "American Idol" alum Paula Abdul.

"The Jennifer Hudson Show" airs weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.

Joel McHale Still Can't Believe the 'Community' Movie Is Happening:

Jennifer Hudson Runs Off Stage While Meeting Animals with Joel McHale:

Photo Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.