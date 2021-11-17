VIDEO: Jodie Turner-Smith Stars in ANNE BOLEYN Trailer

AMC+ unveiled TODAY the first official trailer for their upcoming series Anne Boleyn, a retelling of the legendary Queen's story, starring acclaimed actress Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim, Without Remorse) in the titular role.

The groundbreaking AMC+ Original Series will make its U.S. premiere beginning Thursday, December 9 with the two remaining episodes released on consecutive Thursdays. Anne Boleyn is both an icon and an enigma; branded a witch, a sexual temptress, a calculating opportunist and a traitor. The three-part drama will tell her notorious story from a different perspective - hers.

Chronicling Anne Boleyn's infamous downfall and execution, the series reimagines the final months of the eponymous Queen's life as she struggles to secure a future for her daughter and to challenge the powerful patriarchy closing in around her. Anne Boleyn depicts the key moments that cause Anne to topple, unpacking her immense strength, her fatal vulnerabilities, and her determination to be an equal among men.

Filmed on location in Yorkshire, Turner-Smith leads the cast as Tudor Queen Anne Boleyn. The ensemble cast includes EmmyÂ® and BAFTAÂ® Award nominated Paapa Essiedu (Gangs of London, I May Destroy You) as Anne's brother and Tudor nobleman George Boleyn, Mark Stanley (Game of Thrones, Criminal: UK) as Henry VIII, one of the most famous Kings in British history, and Lola Petticrew (Bloodlands, Dating Amber) as Anne's love rival, Jane Seymour.

The series also stars Barry Ward (Des, White Lines) as KING Henry VIII's closest and most powerful advisor, Thomas Cromwell, Jamael Westman (West End's Hamilton) as Jane Seymour's ambitious brother Edward, Amanda Burton (Marcella, Silent Witness) as stoic Governess, Lady Anne Shelton, and Thalissa Teixeira (Ragdoll, Too Close) as Anne's loyal confidante and cousin Madge Shelton.

Newcomer Eve Hedderwick Turner penned the mini-series, which is directed by Lynsey Miller (Deadwater Fell, The Boy With The Topknot). Anne Boleyn is produced by BAFTA Nominated Fable Pictures, with Hannah Farrell and Faye Ward as Executive Producers. Renowned historian Dan Jones also serves as Executive Producer. Sony Pictures Television (SPT) handles the distribution.

Watch the new trailer here: