VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez & Maluma to Discuss MARRY ME on CBS MORNINGS

Jennifer Lopez and Maluma sat down with "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle KING to discuss their new movie, "Marry Me," in an interview to air tomorrow on "CBS Mornings."

In a preview of the interview, KING surprises Jennifer Lopez with her first in-studio appearance on MTV's "TRL" back in 1999, originally filmed in the same Times Square studio that "CBS Mornings" now calls home.

Watch Gayle King's interview with Jennifer Lopez and Maluma on "CBS Mornings," Wednesday, February 9, 7:00-9:00 a.m. ET. Watch the preview below!

The Universal Pictures film MARRY ME marks the first time Lopez has created an album for a film. The Valentine's Day romance, starring Lopez, Owen Wilson and global music superstar Maluma, features nine original songs including the film's title track. MARRY ME is directed by Kat Coiro and is in theaters and streaming only on Peacock February 11.

