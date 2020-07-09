VIDEO: Hulu Announces Premiere Date for WOKE Starring Lamorne Morris

Hulu has announced that all 8 episodes of new comedy series Woke are set to premiere on September 9th.

Watch a teaser below!

Inspired by the life and work of artist Keith Knight, comedy series Woke takes an absurdly irreverent look at identity and culture as it follows Keef (played by Lamorne Morris), an African-American cartoonist finally on the verge of mainstream success when an unexpected incident changes everything. With a fresh outlook on the world around him, Keef must now navigate the new voices and ideas that confront and challenge him, all without setting aflame everything he's already built. The series stars Morris, T. Murph and Blake Anderson.

Woke is developed by Marshall Todd and Keith Knight. The co-creators serve as executive producers alongside showrunner Jay Dyer, Maurice "Mo" Marable, Aeysha Carr, Richie Schwartz, John Will, Will Gluck, and Eric Christian Olsen. Kate Schumaecker will serve as executive producer on the pilot. The comedy is a co-production between ABC Studios and Sony Pictures Television Inc.

