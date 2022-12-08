VIDEO: HBO Shares THIS PLACE RULES Trailer From Andrew Callaghan

The HBO Original THIS PLACE RULES, starring, directed, and executive produced by journalist Andrew Callaghan, debuts FRIDAY, DECEMBER 30 (11:00 p.m. - 12:22 a.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

Acclaimed for his unfiltered reporting and deadpan humor, Andrew Callaghan brings his gonzo style reporting to HBO to explore the undercurrents that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot.

As one of the best-known and hardest working journalists of his generation, the 25-year-old ventures on a WILD RV journey through America to take the pulse of a divided nation. In 2020, as COVID rages, protests sweep the country, and a monumental election looms, Callaghan captures the chaos in the streets and a wide spectrum of views - with just a camera and a microphone.

Delving into a world of political division, white nationalist groups and conspiracy theorists, THIS PLACE RULES exposes the perfect storm in the months preceding the Capitol attack and serves as a stark warning that these forces show no sign of abating.

Directed by Andrew Callaghan; executive producers, Andrew Callaghan, Tim Heidecker, and Eric Wareheim; producers, Jonah Hill, Matt Dines, Alison Goodwin for Strong Baby Productions; Dave Kneebone and Janel Kranking for Abso Lutely Productions and Max Benator. In collaboration with A24.

Watch the new trailer here: