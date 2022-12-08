VIDEO: HBO Shares THIS PLACE RULES Trailer From Andrew Callaghan
It debuts FRIDAY, DECEMBER 30 (11:00 p.m. - 12:22 a.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.
The HBO Original THIS PLACE RULES, starring, directed, and executive produced by journalist Andrew Callaghan, debuts FRIDAY, DECEMBER 30 (11:00 p.m. - 12:22 a.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.
Acclaimed for his unfiltered reporting and deadpan humor, Andrew Callaghan brings his gonzo style reporting to HBO to explore the undercurrents that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot.
As one of the best-known and hardest working journalists of his generation, the 25-year-old ventures on a WILD RV journey through America to take the pulse of a divided nation. In 2020, as COVID rages, protests sweep the country, and a monumental election looms, Callaghan captures the chaos in the streets and a wide spectrum of views - with just a camera and a microphone.
Delving into a world of political division, white nationalist groups and conspiracy theorists, THIS PLACE RULES exposes the perfect storm in the months preceding the Capitol attack and serves as a stark warning that these forces show no sign of abating.
Directed by Andrew Callaghan; executive producers, Andrew Callaghan, Tim Heidecker, and Eric Wareheim; producers, Jonah Hill, Matt Dines, Alison Goodwin for Strong Baby Productions; Dave Kneebone and Janel Kranking for Abso Lutely Productions and Max Benator. In collaboration with A24.
Watch the new trailer here:
From This Author - Michael Major
December 7, 2022
The track will be released days before Henry appears as Gaston in ABC's Beauty & the Beast: A 30th Celebration, which will air on Thursday, December 15. Henry teased the single with a new video taken backstage at Into the Woods at the St. James Theatre. Listen to a sneak peek at the song now!
Jay-Z Joins Bid For Caesars Palace Times Square Casino
December 7, 2022
Jay-Z’s Roc Nation has joined SL Green and Caesars Entertainment in the proposal to build a casino in Times Square. The potential casino would be called Caesars Palace Times Square and would be located at 1515 Broadway, in the same building complex as the Minskoff Theatre, where The Lion King is currently running on Broadway.
Alan Cumming to Host THE TRAITORS Competition Series on Peacock
December 7, 2022
Set in a remote castle in the Scottish Highlands and based on the wildly popular Dutch series of the same name, 5-time Emmy-nominated Alan Cumming plays host to twenty larger-than-life personalities, including Brandi Glanville, Kyle Cooke, Ryan Lochte, Kate Chastain, Reza Farahan, Rachel Reilly, Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick, and more.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Sit Down with David Letterman on MY NEXT GUEST IS
December 7, 2022
David Letterman will be joined by Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the next episode of My Next Guest Is. In the episode, David Letterman travels to Kyiv, Ukraine, for an in-depth conversation with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in front of a small live audience. Watch a video clip from the upcoming episode now!
Silo Music Names Lauren Harman as President of Film/TV Licensing
December 7, 2022
Jack Ormandy, Co-Founder of Silo Music has announced the appointment of Lauren Harman to the position of President, Film/TV Licensing for the company. As a music industry vet of over 17 years, Harman will bring her sync expertise and the amalgamation of her many relationships in the music, film and advertising communities to Silo.