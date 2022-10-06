VIDEO: HBO Shares THE WHITE LOTUS Season Two Trailer

HBO has released the trailer for the second season of its Emmy-winning series, THE WHITE LOTUS, from Mike White.

The acclaimed show returns for a second installment of seven episodes debuting on SUNDAY, OCTOBER 30 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

The first installment, set in Hawaii, received 20 Emmy® nominations across 13 categories and 10 wins, the most wins of any program this year, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.

The social satire is set at an exclusive Sicilian resort and follows the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week.

The season two cast includes F. Murray Abraham, Jennifer Coolidge, Adam DiMarco, Beatrice Grannò, Meghann Fahy, Jon Gries, Tom Hollander, Sabrina Impacciatore, Michael Imperioli, Theo James, Aubrey Plaza, Haley Lu Richardson, Will Sharpe, Simona Tabasco, and Leo Woodall.

The series was created, written and directed by Mike White; executive produced by White, David Bernad and Mark Kamine.

Watch THE WHITE LOTUS season two trailer here: