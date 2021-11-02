VIDEO: HBO Max Releases Teaser for STATION ELEVEN

HBO Max releases teaser and first look images from the upcoming Max Original limited drama series, Station Eleven, debuting December 16.

A post-apocalyptic saga spanning multiple timelines, this limited drama series tells the stories of survivors of a devastating flu as they attempt to rebuild and reimagine the world anew while holding on to the best of what's been lost. Station Eleven is based on the international bestseller of the same name by Emily St. John Mandel.

Station Eleven stars Mackenzie Davis, Himesh Patel, Daniel Zovatto, David Wilmot, Matilda Lawler, Philippine Velge, Nabhaan Rizwan and Lori Petty, with Gael Garcìa Bernal and Danielle Deadwyler recurring.

Created for television and showrun by Patrick Somerville with Paramount Television Studios serving as the studio. The series is executive produced by Somerville, Scott Steindorff, Scott Delman, Dylan Russell, Jessica Rhoades, Hiro Murai, Jeremy Podeswa and Nate Matteson. Nick Cuse and David Nicksay are co-EPs. Murai, Podeswa, Helen Shaver, Lucy Tcherniak direct.

Watch the new trailer here: