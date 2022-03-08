VIDEO: HBO Debuts TONY HAWK: UNTIL THE WHEELS FALL OFF Documentary Trailer

The HBO Original documentary film TONY HAWK: UNTIL THE WHEELS FALL OFF, directed by Sam Jones and executive produced by Mark Duplass, Jay Duplass, and Mel Eslyn (HBO's "The Lady and The Dale" and "Somebody Somewhere") debuts Tuesday, April 5 (9:00-11:10 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

Centering around intimate new interviews with Tony Hawk himself, the film is an all-encompassing look at the skateboarder's life, legendary career, and relationship with the sport with which he's been synonymous for decades. Hawk, a pioneer of modern vertical skating who is still pushing his limits at the age of 53, remains one of the most influential skateboarders of all time.

Featuring never-before-seen archival footage, the film chronicles Hawk's meteoric rise from awkward teen outsider in the radical sport of the 1980s - where his father's efforts to standardize and regulate the nascent competitions complicated his early success and relationships - to multiple X GAMES gold medalist, trick innovator, entrepreneur, and 12-time National Skateboard Association world champion. While the film celebrates Hawk's single-minded pursuit of his passion, his relentless, and ultimately successful drive to master the elusive "900" and his refusal to bend to the reality of middle age, it also reveals the perils of fame and notoriety and the constant threat to his physical well-being.

Dynamically showcasing Hawk's pure joy in skateboarding and his incredible tenacity over 40 years, the documentary probes the complex psyche of a man whose dogged determination and drive to succeed place him at the pinnacle of his sport, while celebrating a legacy that is still being written.

Featured interviews include Tony Hawk, filmmaker/skateboard pioneer Stacy Peralta, professional skateboarders Rodney Mullen, Mike McGill, Lance Mountain, Steve Caballero, Neil Blender, Andy MacDonald, Duane Peters, Sean Mortimer, Christian Hosoi and other legendary skateboarders speak to the ongoing challenges of continuing to do what they love while facing the increasing risks to aging bodies and minds.

Upping the visual spectacle is a soundtrack that resonates with the sounds of the 1970s, '80s and '90s, including tracks by The Clash, The Sex Pistols, Echo and The Bunnymen, Joy Division, Pavement, Oingo Boingo, The Replacements, XTC and New Order.

HBO Documentary Films presents in association with Duplass Brothers Productions and Beware Doll TONY HAWK: UNTIL THE WHEELS FALL OFF. Directed and produced by Sam Jones; executive producers, Mark Duplass, Mel Eslyn, Jay Duplass.

Watch the new trailer here: