VIDEO: Gerard Butler & Mike Colter Star In PLANE Trailer

The second trailer for Plane has been released. The new film is slated to hit theaters on January 13.

In the white-knuckle action movie PLANE, pilot Brodie Torrance (Gerard Butler) saves his passengers from a lightning strike by making a risky landing on a war-torn island - only to find that surviving the landing was just the beginning.

When most of the passengers are taken hostage by dangerous rebels, the only person Torrance can count on for help is Louis Gaspare (Mike Colter), an accused murderer who was being transported by the FBI. In order to rescue the passengers, Torrance will need Gaspare's help, and will learn there's more to Gaspare than meets the eye.

The cast also includes Yoson An, Daniella Pineda, Paul Ben-Victor, Remi Adeleke, Joey Slotnick, Evan Dane, Taylor, Claro de los Reyes, and Tony Goldwyn.

Watch the new trailer here: