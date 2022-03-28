VIDEO: First Look at ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Season Two
"Only Murders in the Building" returns on Tuesday, June 28th.
Check out the first look at season two of Hulu's acclaimed comedy series, "Only Murders in the Building." The show's first teaser aired during the 94th OscarsÂ® and shows a sneak peek at Cara Delevingne and OscarsÂ® co-host Amy Schumer in the new season. "Only Murders in the Building" returns on Tuesday, June 28th.
Following the shocking death of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger, Charles, Oliver & Mabel race to unmask her killer. However, three (unfortunate) complications ensue - the trio is publicly implicated in Bunny's homicide, they are now the subjects of a competing podcast, and they have to deal with a bunch of New York neighbors who all think they committed murder.
"Only Murders in the Building" hails from co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman ("Grace & Frankie," "Looking"). Martin and Hoffman executive produce along with Martin Short, Selena Gomez, "This Is Us" creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal.
Watch the new teaser here: