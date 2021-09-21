VIDEO: First Look at Gwyneth Paltrow's SEX, LOVE & GOOP on Netflix

Netflix has released a new look at its new goop series with Gwyneth Paltrow! Sex, Love & goop will premiere on October 21.

Gwyneth Paltrow and the goop team bring us Sex, Love & goop. This series follows courageous couples who, with the help of experts, learn lessons and methods to enhance their relationships through more pleasurable sex and deeper intimacy.

"Sex, Love & goop explores what it means to be truly intimate in a relationship: to express your deepest fears and desires and to accept those of your partners. A continuation of goop's mission to help our audience pursue the ineffable power of their own potential, the show is a toolkit for finding more pleasure and connection in our romantic lives. And it's full of lessons I wish I'd learned years ago," Paltrow said in a statement.

Gwyneth Paltrow, Elise Loehnen, Andrew Fried, Shauna Minoprio, Dane Lillegard, and Sarina Roma serve as executive producers.

Watch the teaser here: