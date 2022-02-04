VIDEO: First Look at GIRLS5EVA Season Two & More in Peacock's 2022 Trailer

Peacock has released a first look trailer at new content coming to the streaming service in 2022.

New releases include Girls5Eva season two, Joe VS Carole starring Tony-winning Hedwig star John Cameron Mitchell, and a new series based on the popular Pitch Perfect film franchise.

Girls5Eva season two will be released later this year and follows a one-hit-wonder girl group from the 90's when they get sampled by a young rapper, its members reunite to give their pop star dreams one more shot. They may be grown women balancing spouses, kids, jobs, debt, aging parents, and shoulder pain, but can't they also be Girls5eva?

The series stars Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, and Busy Philipps.

Based on the Wondery podcast "Joe Exotic," hosted and reported by Robert Moor, Joe Vs Carole will center on Carole Baskin, a big cat enthusiast, who learns that fellow exotic animal lover Joe "Exotic" Schreibvogel is breeding and using his big cats for profit. She sets out to shut down his venture, inciting a quickly escalating rivalry. But Carole has a checkered past of her own and when the claws come out, Joe will stop at nothing to expose what he sees as her hypocrisy. The results prove dangerous.

Thes series stars John Cameron Mitchell, Kate McKinnon,Kyle MacLachlan, Brian Van Holt, Sam Keeley, Nat Wolf, Marlo Kelly, William Fichtner, Dean Winters, and David Wenham. All episodes will premiere March 3.

The new Pitch Perfect series will also be released this year, taking place several years after we last saw him in "Pitch Perfect," Adam Devine's Bumper Allen moves to Germany to revive his music career when one of his songs becomes big in Berlin.

Other stars coming to the streaming service include Emmy Rossum, Matthew Fox, Taye Diggs, Josh Gad, Isla Fisher, Craig Robinson, Adam Devine, Kate McKinnon, John Cameron Mitchell, Chris Redd, Sam Jay, Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Kim Cattrall, Juliette Lewis and more.