VIDEO: First Look at Aubrey Plaza in EMILY THE CRIMINAL Trailer

The film will be released only in theatres on August 12, 2022.

Jul. 6, 2022  

The first trailer for Emily the Criminal has been released. The film will be released only in theatres on August 12, 2022.

Emily (Aubrey Plaza) is saddled with student debt and locked out of THE JOB market due to a minor criminal record. Desperate for income, she takes a shady gig as a "dummy shopper," buying goods with stolen credit cards supplied by a handsome and charismatic middleman named Youcef (Theo Rossi).

Faced with a series of dead-end job interviews, Emily soon finds herself seduced by the quick cash and illicit thrills of black-market capitalism, and increasingly interested in her mentor Youcef. Together, they hatch a plan to bring their business to the next level in Los Angeles.

The film was written and directed by John Patton Ford. The cast also includes Megalyn Echikunwoke and Gina Gershon.

Watch the new trailer here:

