VIDEO: Elon Musk and Miley Cyrus Discuss Their Upcoming SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Appearance in New Trailer

The new episode airs tonight, May 8, on NBC.

May. 8, 2021  

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Elon Musk will make his "Saturday Night Live" hosting debut on May 8. Musk is the CEO and Technoking of Tesla and the Chief Engineer of SpaceX, which launched the second operational flight of its Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station on April 23.

Miley Cyrus will make her sixth appearance as "SNL" musical guest. Her most recent studio album, "Plastic Hearts," has garnered over 1 billion streams to date on Spotify.

In a new trailer for the episode, Musk says he's a "wild card" and that "there's no telling what [he] might do," before confirming, "fine, we'll be good...ish."

Check out the trailer below!

Saturday Night Live (SNL) is a late-night live television variety show created by Lorne Michaels and developed by Dick Ebersol. The show premiered on NBC on October 11, 1975, under the original title NBC's Saturday Night. The show's comedy sketches, which parody contemporary culture and politics, are performed by a large and varying cast of repertory and newer cast members.


