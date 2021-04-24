Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Elon Musk Will Host SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE With Musical Guest Miley Cyrus on May 8

Cyrus is making her sixth appearance as “SNL” musical guest.

Apr. 24, 2021  
Elon Musk will make his "Saturday Night Live" hosting debut on May 8. Musk is the CEO and Technoking of Tesla and the Chief Engineer of SpaceX, which launched the second operational flight of its Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station on April 23.

Miley Cyrus will make her sixth appearance as "SNL" musical guest. Her most recent studio album, "Plastic Hearts," has garnered over 1 billion streams to date on Spotify.

Every season of "SNL" is now streaming on Peacock.

Saturday Night Live (SNL) is an late-night live television variety show created by Lorne Michaels and developed by Dick Ebersol. The show premiered on NBC on October 11, 1975, under the original title NBC's Saturday Night. The show's comedy sketches, which parody contemporary culture and politics, are performed by a large and varying cast of repertory and newer cast members.


