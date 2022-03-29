VIDEO: Elisabeth Moss Stars in Apple TV+ Series SHINING GIRLS Trailer

Apple TV+ TODAY released the trailer for the highly anticipated series, "Shining Girls," starring and executive produced by Emmy Award-winning actress Elisabeth Moss. The metaphysical thriller will make its worldwide debut on Friday, April 29, 2022 with the first three episodes, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday.

Hailing from MRC Television, the series is also executive produced by Appian Way and adapted for television by showrunner Silka Luisa, with Emmy Award winner Michelle MacLaren directing the first two episodes.

Based on Lauren Beukes' best-selling novel, "Shining Girls" follows Kirby Mazrachi (Moss) as a Chicago newspaper archivist whose journalistic ambitions were put on hold after enduring a traumatic assault. When Kirby learns that a recent murder mirrors her own case, she partners with seasoned, yet troubled reporter Dan Velazquez (played by Wagner Moura), to uncover her attacker's identity.

As they realize these cold cases are inextricably linked, their own personal traumas and Kirby's blurred reality allow her assailant to remain one step ahead. In addition to Moss and Moura, the gripping drama stars Phillipa Soo, Amy Brenneman and Jamie Bell.

"Shining Girls" is adapted for television and executive produced by Silka Luisa, who also serves as showrunner. Elisabeth Moss stars, directs and executive produces through Love and Squalor Pictures, alongside Lindsey McManus. Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Davisson and Michael Hampton executive produce through Appian Way. Michelle MacLaren directs and executive produces with Rebecca Hobbs for MacLaren Entertainment. Daina Reid directs and executive produces. Author Lauren Beukes and Alan Page Arriaga also serve as executive producers.

