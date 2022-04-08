VIDEO: Disney+ Shares THE BIGGEST LITTLE FARM: THE RETURN Trailer

Disney+ has released the trailer for The Biggest Little Farm: The Return. The documentary will premiere April 22, exclusively on Disney+.

This Earth Day, Disney+ will take viewers on a journey around the world - from the rainforests of Guyana to the farms of California to witness and celebrate the diversity and resilience of our planet and the species that inhabit it. Filmed in some of the world's most fascinating, biodiverse, and mysterious environments, these dynamic documentaries give viewers a revealing look at Earth's splendors, its ecosystems, and inhabitants that face insurmountable environmental changes and threats.

The Disney+ Earth Day special "The Biggest Little Farm: The Return," from National Geographic, is based on the 2018 award-winning feature documentary film that tells the story of John and Molly Chester, who abandon their urban life in Los Angeles to live on a barren farm to grow delicious food in harmony with nature in Ventura County.

The new special follows the farmers' 10-year tireless journey as they transform the land into a magical working farm and document the whole process in this heartwarming special that is akin to a real-life "Charlotte's Web." Apricot Lane Farms is a beautiful, complex world that reflects our planet's biodiversity, and this special introduces audiences to animals that will quickly burrow into their hearts, like Emma the pig who welcomes her newest litter and an adorable lamb named Moe who befriends the family.

This Earth Day, see how the farmers utilize the interconnectedness of nature to help build soil health, maximize biodiversity, and regeneratively grow the most nutrient-dense food possible.

Watch the new trailer here: